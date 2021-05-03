Downtown Businesses Optimistic About Summer Season

As we start to see more foot traffic this summer in Duluth, downtown businesses also expect to see an increase in their staffing.

DULUTH, Minn. — A lot of workers had to change their usual routines because of the pandemic, but now there’s light at the end of the tunnel for when businesses can get back to normal.

“About 49% of the businesses downtown are back,” Valentini’s Owner, Carol Valentini says.

That’s according to a recent survey by the Greater Downtown Council which shows another 18% returning to the workforce in that part of the city from now until June.

“There was that general overall feel that this summer is really a target for being able to get back to business,” Greater Downtown Council President, Kristi Stokes says.

Even as both the pandemic and the Superior Street construction continue to hamper the downtown scene, anticipation of the upcoming summer tourism season has been encouraging.

“With the tourists coming back and some of the events at the DECC. Those are things are things we absolutely have to bring back,” Valentini says.

As downtown restaurants wrap up a well attended Eat Downtown Week, it provided customers with a little taste of what’s to come as previous restrictions continue to be lifted.