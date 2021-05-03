Duluth FC Sign Denfeld, CSS Standout Keegan Chastey

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday, Duluth FC announced that they have signed Duluth native Keegan Chastey for this upcoming season.

The Denfeld alum wrapped up his high school career as the Hunters’ all-time leader in goals and assists. He is currently playing at St. Scholastica under his father, head coach Barry Chastey. And he is tied for first on the team in total points.