Esko’s Brenna Stark Commits to Jamestown Volleyball

Stark was a three-year starter on the varsity squad with 1,025 career set assists.

ESKO, Minn. – Monday, Esko’s Brenna Stark has signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the University of Jamestown.

She was also a standout player on the Eskomos basketball team.