Firefighters Tackle Garage Fire In Denfeld Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth firefighters responded to a significant garage fire Monday evening in the Denfeld neighborhood.
The call for help came in around 7:25 p.m. on the 3700 block of Grand Avenue.
The fire started in the interior and extended into the attic of the garage, according to a release.
Fire crews were able to save a vehicle in the garage by driving it out of the structure.
Damage is estimated at $20,000.
A cause is under investigation.
Nobody was injured.