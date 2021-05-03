Hibbing Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Injured, One Dead

HIBBING, Minn. – A 46-year-old man was killed Saturday following a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in Hibbing.

According to the Hibbing Police Department, officers were called to the area of Brooklynn Drive in front of Napa Auto Parts around 3:05 p.m. Saturday on reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two victims, 46-year-old Garry Frank Brill and 26-year-old Shelby Sebesta, lying in the road.

Both victims were receiving medical attention from the Hibbing Fire Department.

The victims were transported to Fairview Range for their injuries.

According to Hibbing police, Brill was pronounced dead at the hospital and Sebesta was released with minor injuries.

Authorities say after further investigation it was determined that the crash stemmed from a road rage incident involving another vehicle that was not involved in the accident.