Kari Toyota of Superior Purchases Old Motel Property As Future Home

The old vacant Manning Motel on Belknap Street will be the future site of Kari Toyota, which currently sits on Tower Avenue.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior’s Kari Toyota dealership is getting a new home on the former site of a motel in the Billings Park neighborhood.

Chris and Amy Kari say the old motel’s 9 acres near the Bong Bridge is the perfect spot for their growing inventory and they hope the development brings more retail to the area.

“You know there are a few things going on in Superior that we haven’t seen in a long time,” said Chris Kari, Owner and General Manager of Kari Toyota. “There’s new apartments going out right across the street here there’s new apartments going on across town.”

“There’s been other developments happening. And this part of town could use some new things too,” he said.

Kari Toyota is still far away from setting a real timeline for the move but they hope if demolition and construction go well they can open up within two years.

The Kari family has been serving the Twin Ports’ automotive needs since the 1930s.