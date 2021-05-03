Lester River Trail Closed Until June for Maintenance

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Department announced on Monday that portions of the Lester River Trail will be closed for maintenance beginning Tuesday,

The city says the trail will remain closed until at least June 1.

Amity East and Amity West multi-use trails will not be affected by this closure.

Trailhead parking will remain open and signage for the closure will be posted at affected trails.

For more information, you can visit the online trails map by clicking here.