Local Glass Shop Offers Unique Mother’s Day Gift Idea

DULUTH, Minn-If you are looking for a unique idea for a Mother’s Day gift this year, Lake Superior Art Glass in Canal Park will let you design a custom hummingbird feeder.

After preregistering online for a twenty minute time-slot, the gallery staff will help you through the design process in picking out the colors, design and one of two different size options. After that, the glass blowers will make the hummingbird feeder right in front of you.

“And then they get to personalize it, customize it to their own favorite colors. For Mother’s Day you could do your birth month colors, it’d be a great gift. If birds aren’t your mom’s thing, we’ve got lots of great gifts in here for Mother’s Day.

The whole process only takes 20 minutes and time-slots are available through May 15th.

