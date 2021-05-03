New BBQ Eatery Now Open on the Iron Range

Neighbor's BBQ Serves Fresh Meats Smoked Daily at Their Location in Tower, Minnesota

TOWER, Minn. – If you’re looking to get your hands on a mouthwatering rack of ribs, the Iron Range is now the place to do it.

“I want to put Minnesota barbecue on the map,” said Eric Drake, owner of Neighbor’s BBQ. “I’ve been smoking meat for over 15 years.”

It’s not Kansas City, Memphis, Texas, or Carolina style.

Eric Drake and his wife Angie have their sense of style when it comes to meat fresh off the smoker.

“Every time we fire up the smoker our house looks like a suburb of the Twin Cities, everybody comes over,” said Drake.

So the duo figured why not open a place to share their secret recipes with family, friends, and those just passing by.

“They’re coming from all over. We’ve had people tell us it’s their second trip from down by the Twin Cities,” said Drake.

Just weeks into their new adventure and sales are proving the demand for quality smoked foods is high.

“I never saw this coming. It’s incredible,” remarked Drake.

Neighbor’s BBQ is located in the former Black Bear Café in Tower.

“Everybody’s at a table and they’re talking, then the food shows up, they take that first bite and there’s just silence at the table,” said Drake.

For the Drake’s, silence is the determining factor when it comes to the source of satisfaction.

“I would have you start with the rib tips. They’re bourbon-glazed rib tips, they’re by far my favorite appetizer,” said Drake.

From tips to racks, to scones and imported coffee, you’ll find it all when you stop along Highway 169 in Tower.

“Ultimately our goal is to be out of everything by the end of the night so we can smoke fresh the next day,” said Drake.

With freshness guaranteed its incentive to come early, and stay awhile to enjoy the atmosphere of this new barbeque business in the Northeastern tier of greater Minnesota.

“We’re Minnesota style. We’re the birthplace of Minnesota BBQ,” said Drake.

Neighbor’s BBQ also offers gourmet coffee, scones, and other goodies starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Click here for more information.