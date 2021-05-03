Northland Florists Preparing for Mothers Day Sales
DULUTH, Minn. — Florists around the Northland are preparing for one of the busiest days of the year.
With Mother’s Day coming this Sunday, flower shops in the area are seeing a high demand of their products.
But some businesses are now dealing with a shortage of flowers as Covid-19 has impacted staffing at their suppliers in South America.
At Engwalls, designers are having a hard time making their normal arrangements for this special occasion.
“A lot of the cases we have to substitute flowers,” Engwall Florist & Gifts Design Manager, Glen Freberg says.
Florists advise you to order your flowers early.
