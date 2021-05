Prep Softball: Hermantown, Proctor Winners at Home

Home field advantage would be the difference for the Hawks and the Rails.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown softball team only needed five innings to take down Duluth Marshall 18-0 Monday afternoon at Rose Road Field.

In other prep softball action, Proctor battled back from an early deficit to get the home win over Hibbing 5-2 at Egerdahl Field.