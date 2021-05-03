Superior Names Kory Deadrick New Head Coach of Boys Basketball Team

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Former Esko star Kory Deadrick has been named the new head coach of the Superior boys basketball team.

Deadrick spent this past season as an assistant under his former head coach Mike Devney at Duluth Denfeld. Before that, he was the head coach for the Proctor boys for one season. Deadrick takes over for jake smith, who stepped down back in March.

He is the Esko’s all-time leading scorer, helping them win the Class AA state title in 2014.