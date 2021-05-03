Ursa Minor Unveiling Brew to Raise Funds for Brain Cancer Research

DULUTH, Minn.- Local breweries across Minnesota are teaming up with a nonprofit to raise money and awareness for brain cancer research.

Ursa Minor in Duluth’s Lincoln Park is partnering with nonprofit “Stache Strong.” they focus on supporting brain cancer researchers, survivors, and those suffering from disease.

“I’m a cancer survivor myself, so is my wife, and my family’s been overly touched by cancer and we know how awful it is and we’d like to do whatever we can to make it not a thing. It’s pretty awful,” said Ben Hugus, Founder of Ursa Minor Brewing.

“And Stache Strong’s a rally great organization that’s doing a lot of cool things, he said.

Ursa Minor owners say they hope to raise at least $500 to $1,000. They expect their 150 crowlers of “Smash for Stache” to sell out quickly.