US Extends Face-Mask Requirement on Planes Until September

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is extending the requirement that travelers wear face masks on planes, trains, and buses.

The rule was set to expire May 11, but the Transportation Security Administration said Friday that it will extend the requirement through Sept. 13.

Children under 2 and people with certain disabilities are exempted.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration says it will continue its zero-tolerance policy against disruptive airline passengers as long as the TSA mask rule is in effect.

That policy has led to large fines against some passengers who argue with airline crews, usually over masks or alcohol.

Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension of the mask rule.