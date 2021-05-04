Duluth’s Tourism Tax Collections ‘Up Significantly’ For March

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth’s tourism tax revenue for the month of March is “up significantly” compared to this month last year, according to Jennifer Carlson, the city’s finance director.

Hotel, motel, food and beverage tax collection for March came in at $715,296 compared to $505,680 for March of 2020. March’s revenue is also up 10.4% from the 2021 March revenue budget of $647,891.

Looking year-to-date, Duluth’s tourism tax revenue is at $1,801,862, which is down 9.2% from this time last year but up 8.3% from what’s budgeted for this year’s revenue so far at $1,664,191, according to Carlson.

The revenue is clearly a good sign of what’s ahead with Duluth’s summer tourism season really not kicking in until June.