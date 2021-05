Northland College Baseball Splits Doubleheader with UW-Superior

It was a big day for NC's Adrian Bethel, who homered in each game for the Lumberjacks.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After falling 14-4 in eight innings in Game 1, the Northland College baseball team bounced back to win Game 2 over UW-Superior 9-5 Tuesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

