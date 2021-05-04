Proctor/Hermantown Mirage to Host “Skate with the Champions” Event

Fans will have a chance to skate, visit and take pictures with the players, as well as the Class A state championship trophy.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Last month, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team captured their first-ever state championship in program history. Due to the pandemic, the celebration had to be a little low key. But later this month, fans will have an opportunity to skate with the champions.

The Mirage will be hosting a special event Monday, May 24th at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center. It will take place from 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Fans will have a chance to skate, visit and take pictures with the players, as well as the Class A state championship trophy. Organizers ask that you bring your own equipment for skating.

For more information, contact the team on their Facebook page.