Proctor Softball Wins Pitcher’s Duel Against Hermantown

Maddy Walsh was the winning pitcher for the Rails, who improve to 7-1 on the season.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Junior Preslie Annala singled in Payton Rodberg in the bottom of sixth inning for the only run of the game as the Proctor softball team defeated Hermantown 1-0 at Egerdahl Field.

