St. Louis County Board Issues ‘Year of Dylan Proclamation’

HIBBING, Minn.-Northlanders wanted to go bigger for this year’s Dylan Festival.

The plans have been in the works for a few years making it the “Year of Dylan” starting from his birthday in late May and ending on the same date in 2022.

It all kicks off with the Hibbing Dylan projects monument honoring Bob Dylan followed by a proclamation of the year devoted to the celebrity May 22. That will be held the same day as Duluth’s Dylan Fest which goes from May 22nd-30th.

“Of course we’ve got a whole week long festivities planned. It’s mainly virtual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But there will be a few in-person events mainly over at Earth Rider Festival field,” Dylan Fest Committee Member, Zane Bail says.

There will also be a front lawn party at Bob Dylan’s childhood home in Hibbing on May 24th. For more information, click here.

The St. Louis County Board also approved the proclamation for the “Year of Dylan” today.