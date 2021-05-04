Superior Begins Annual Spring Cleanup Schedules

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The city of Superior has begun its annual spring cleanup schedules.

It’s a chance for residents to get rid of certain extra junk they have in their house or on their property that can’t fit in a trash can.

It’s also an opportunity for people to dispose of yard waste like brush and tree piles.

“For the spring cleanup it’s one of the benefits of having a landfill in our community. The public owns that landfill and we get to give a few little extra perks to people that live here,” said Jim Paine, mayor of Superior.

Accepted waste needs to be out on the curb by 7 a.m for each neighborhood’s scheduled pick-up times.

Items like mattresses, tires and electronics are not allowed.

