Walz to Announce Reopening Plan for Minnesota Thursday

Gov. Tim Walz says he will announce a reopening plan for Minnesota on Thursday.

Walz hinted last week that he would be easing more of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions soon. He has allowed businesses to reopen, although many still face capacity limits or curfews. Schools have reopened and athletes no longer need to wear masks when playing outdoor sports.

“Thursday’s announcement should go a long way to moving things forward,” the governor said at a news conference in Hopkins Tuesday, although he avoided mentioning specifics about how much he will lift capacity limits.

Walz said he “thinks Minnesotans should expect to have a very normal summer.”