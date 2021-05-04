Yellowjackets’ Scott Wilson, Eric Watson Sign with Duluth FC

A pair of Yellowjackets will suit up for the Bluegreens this upcoming season.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Duluth FC continued to add local talent to their roster for this upcoming season.

The Bluegreens have officially signed current UWS defender Scott Wilson and former UWS standout Eric Watson. Wilson has captained the Yellowjackets this season to another UMAC title. Watson graduated from UWS last year and is the program’s all time leader in goals scored.