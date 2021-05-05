Amazon Creating Hundreds of Jobs in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Amazon plans to open a distribution center in St. Cloud this year and create hundreds of new jobs.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says Amazon has purchased a vacant building and land near Interstate 94 and expects to be hiring later this year. Kleis says he doesn’t know exactly how many jobs will be available, but that Amazon has told the city it will be in the hundreds.

“We’re thrilled to have Amazon — one of the nation’s premier companies — operate in St. Cloud,” St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis said Tuesday after his annual State of the City address. “I think this is something most cities want.”

The city did not offer any incentives to Amazon, Kleis said.

Amazon has been building its presence in Minnesota in the past five years. It opened a nearly 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Shakopee in 2016.

“This new delivery station will provide fast and efficient delivery for customers, with the added benefit of an additional free, secure, and convenient pickup and returns location,” Amazon spokeswoman Nikki Wheeler said in an email to the Star Tribune.