Bell Bank Invites Community to Their Grand Opening

DULUTH, Minn-After first opening at the beginning of the year, Bell Bank is inviting the community to its grand opening this week in the old Temple Opera building in downtown Duluth.

Visitors will be able take a tour of the multi-million dollar renovations and register for a chance to win various prizes. Special offers are also available to those who are interested in opening a new checking account.

“It was a full renovation of the temple opera building. It’s an old building as you can see. It’s 130 years old or so, so really, it was renovated top to bottom with the exterior retained. We wanted to keep that remarkable architecture that we have in the building, but then again, bringing it up to modern standards,” said Twin Ports market president Tim McShane.

The grand opening included a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier today and events will continue Thursday and Friday from 9 am until 4 pm.