City Council to Address Spirit Mountain Debt, Could Forgive Up to $900K

DULUTH, Minn.– A resolution on the Duluth City Council’s docket for Monday would forgive $900,000 of Spirit Mountain’s debt.

As the tourist attraction faced some lean years recently along with getting hit hard by the pandemic, the city had loaned the resort about $1.2 million to help its cash flow. Now the city is willing to forgive most of it so the recreational business can build up its financial stability again. Thursday, Mayor Emily Larson will also hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to talk about the future of the resort.

City Councilor and Spirit Mountain Task Force member Janet Kennedy says she’s excited to see an investment made at the resort.

“Spirit Mountain does have a benefit to the city, especially in the winter months with our tax base,” said Kennedy. “We have not done a lot of investment in and that has become outdated in ways.”

The city council will vote on the resolution during their meeting on Monday.