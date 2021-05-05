Duluth Art Institute Features Autistic Artist in New Exhibit

DULUTH, Minn-The Duluth Art Institute, located at The Depot, reopened last month after closing due to covid-19, and now has a new exhibit.

It features artist Harrison Heinks who is autistic and uses photos he takes to give others a glimpse into the relationship he has with society.

“He’ll often have his reflection off of something that’s in front of him so you can see what he’s looking at, you can see him, but then you can also see the background. So he talks about it as feeling like he’s in-between worlds,” said exhibitions director and curator Amy Varsek.

Harrison’s art will be on display through the end of May and you can visit the Duluth Art Institute every day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.