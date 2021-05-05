Duluth City Council to Vote Monday on Spirit Mountain Debt Forgiveness Plan

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday, the Duluth City Council will vote on a resolution to forgive up to $900,000 of Spirit Mountain’s existing debt.

The proposed debt forgiveness and repayment plan is a recommendation provided by the Spirit Mountain Task Force which was created by Mayor Larson last year.

The 16-member task force was appointed by Mayor Larson last June after the pandemic pushed the resort into a deeper financial hole and was unable to open last summer.

The recommendation states that the city and Spirit Mountain would “enter into a debt forgiveness and repayment plan which would include forgiveness of some of the existing line of credit” subject to specified terms and conditions.

Mayor Larson will announce a set of recommendations for the Spirit Mountain Recreation Area in a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The press conference will be held at 2:00 p.m. and will be live streaming on our Fox 21 Facebook page.

Speakers at the press conference will include Mayor Emily Larson, Spirit Mountain Board President Aaron Stolp, and Spirit Mountain Interim Executive Director Ann Glumac.