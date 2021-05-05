Earth Rider Hosts Starfire Dash Birthday Party

SUPERIOR, Wis.– While this year’s Homegrown music festival will be held virtually this year, one Superior brewery brought some of the show in-person.

Earth Rider Brewing in Superior is hosting Starfire Birthday Bash in honor Scott Lundgren, who started homegrown on his old radio show Starfire Lounge back in 1999. Bands will be playing live music for customers to enjoy beer and live music. Lundgren’s band will be playing on Friday which is also his birthday.

“It’s exciting to have a big enough space for everybody to be able to be here. We’re really lucky that we have the room to accommodate everybody and it’s nice to be able to keep the tradition going in some way, shape, or form,” said Christina Livadaros, a bartender at Earth Rider.

More music will be going on at earth rider every day until Sunday. Food trucks will also be there.