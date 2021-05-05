Fishing License Sales Rise Ahead of Opener

With lack of inventory being an issue last season, owners say that this year they purchases their products in advance.

DULUTH, Minn. — As fishing opener approaches, anglers have been purchasing fishing licenses at increasing rate at Marine General in Duluth.

The store started selling licenses back in mid September because of the early ice-out on Lake Superior and the smelting season.

Saying that although items would be arriving late, they still wanted to fill their shelves for the opener.

“We’re very busy now with people coming to go fishing. And because the opener is late there’s even more people coming here from around the area- the Twin Cities even- to troll Lake Superior, get their boats going and go out and actually wet a line,” Marine General Owner, Russ Francisco says.

New this year, for anyone looking to buy a family fishing license, both individuals must be present.

If not, the individual will receive a voucher and can get the other half of the license at no additional charge at a later date.

Fishing opener in Minnesota is set for May 15th.