Friendly Reminders from Wildwoods as Spring Newborn Season Arrives

Wildwoods Would Like to Remind the Public to Contact Their Office Before Dealing with Wildlife, Especially Newborn Animals

DULUTH, Minn. – Spring is a time for new life, and new beginnings, especially in the animal kingdom.

Come late May and early June, fawns will start to be born, and oftentimes people end up getting in between the newborns and their mother.

Staff at Wildwoods Rehabilitation Center in Duluth are currently dealing with calls for baby birds, squirrels, and rabbits.

However, another popular piece of care offered in the spring involves fawns and what to do if you come across a little Bambi in the woods.

Jessica LaBumbard is the center’s executive director. She wants to remind residents that the most important thing to do if you stumble across a fawn tucked away in the woods, is to leave it be and contact Wildwoods immediately if you’re concerned it’s been abandoned.

“It’s really sad because every year we do have fawns that are kidnapped when they should have been left with the mother, and sometimes we’re able to reunite them, but not always,” said LaBumbard.

Mothers leave their fawns periodically to take their scent away…eliminating the chance for predators to easily find the newborns.

Another important tip this time of year is to relax when it comes to lawn care. As ugly as they can be, it’s important to leave those unwanted weeds, especially dandelions, as birds and insects feast off the important nutrients they provide.

“Nature is far more important than our idea of aesthetics and what a lawn should look like,” said LaBumbard. “Anytime we’re putting pesticides or herbicides on our lawns, you’re going to affect the plants, the animals, the insects, and some of them are carcinogens and will impact humans as well. They leach into the waterways and the soil.”

Wildwoods would like to remind the public that they are no longer able to take in orphaned raccoon cubs.

If you come across a newborn animal, you’re urged to contact Wildwoods right away so they can help point you in the right direction on what to do next, or offer educational support before the animal is taken away from its mother.

Click here for more educational information from Wildwoods or contact 218-491-3604 to report an issue with wildlife.