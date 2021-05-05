Hibbing’s Haley Hawkinson Signs NLI for UMD Women’s Basketball Team

This past season, Hawkinson became just the seventh player in program history to score 1,000 career points at Hibbing.

HIBBING, Minn. – This week, Hibbing’s Haley Hawkinson signed her National Letter of Intent to join the UMD women’s basketball team. Hawkinson says she’s glad she waited for the right opportunity and now, she has a chance to play college basketball right in her own backyard.

“It was kind of big for me, but it was really big for my mom. I don’t know what she would do if I went too far away. I felt relieved that I’ve finally figured out what I was doing and I felt so ready for the challenge that is going to come. And I felt overwhelmed with excitement and just super blessed,” Hawkinson said.

This past season, Hawkinson became just the seventh player in program history to score 1,000 career points at Hibbing.