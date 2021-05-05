Maya Mexican Restaurant Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Authentic Mexican Cuisine

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– One Mexican restaurant in Hermantown is excited to welcome customers in on this Cinco de Mayo after not being able to last Spring.

With only a take-out option last year during the first shut down, in-person dining means even more to Maya Mexican this year.

The restaurant is offering different specials in honor of the holiday, such as $5 margaritas and quesabirria tacos for $10.99.

The son of the owners talked about the inspiration for their authentic Mexican dishes, and why they’re so unique.

“It’s really cool cause not everybody can say that you’re kind of showing your culture to everybody, not just your culture, but your background cause, you go to different places and you see a lot of the same plates, but we try to bring a little bit of Guadalajara here,” said Siji Gonzalez.

Maya Mexican Restaurant is open till 10:00 tonight for the holiday.