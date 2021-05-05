Michigan Lifts Outdoor Mask Requirement for Crowds Under 100

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan late Tuesday lifted an outdoor mask requirement except in gatherings of at least 100 people and in organized contact sports and said teen athletes no longer must undergo regular COVID-19 testing if they are fully vaccinated.

Under a revised pandemic order that takes effect Thursday, the state also eased caps on outdoor event sizes and said vaccinated people are not required to be masked at indoor residential gatherings even if others are unvaccinated.

More than half of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have gotten at least one shot.

The order, which ends May 31 unless extended, also allows for festivals, fairs, and golf tournaments to exceed a 1,000-person limit under certain conditions.