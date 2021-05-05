Minnesota DNR Moving Forward With Terminating Mesabi Metallics Leases

NASHWAUK, Minn. – On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced they would be moving forward with terminating leases with Mesabi Metallics at their proposed project site in Nashwauk.

The decision comes after Mesabi Metallics did not meet the terms of their agreement with the DNR to meet “critical and required benchmarks by May 1.”

“Today’s announcement validates everything we’ve said about this organization, and what Mesabi Metallics put forth recently was just more in a long line of continued failed promises. While we have lost precious time and economic opportunity over the last 13 years, now is the time for us to move forward. I’m extremely pleased that today the DNR has listened to the will of the people of the Iron Range who have been impacted by this bad actor’s inability to meet its commitments,” said State Representative Dave Lislegard (DFL-Aurora).

Mesabi Metallics will now have 20 days to correct the defaults and prevent the termination.

Fox 21 reached out to a Mesabi Metallics spokesperson who said they had no comment at this time.