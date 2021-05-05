MSHSL Set to Vote on Sanctioning Boys High School Volleyball

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Prep boys volleyball is starting to gain some popularity in state of Minnesota and in the Northland. It’s not a varsity sport yet, but next week, the MSHSL could change that.

The league will vote next week on whether or not to sanction boys high school volleyball. More than 1400 student-athletes have been participating since 2018, including teams like Proctor-Hermantown. Players and coaches have even created online petitions to get the attention of the MSHSL.

MSHSL representatives are set to vote next Tuesday, May 11th.