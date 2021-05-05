Native Lives Matter Coalition Brings Awareness for Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women

DULUTH, Minn.– Indigenous groups brought awareness to missing and murdered women in the Northland Wednesday.

“The very first step is the recognition and the visibility and we get that. Families are feeling that support,” said Rene Ann Goodrich of the Native Lives Matter Coalition and Missing Murdered Indigenous Women – Great Lakes.

According to the CDC, murder is the third leading cause of death for Indigenous women. The International Institute of Justice report says more than four out of five Indigenous women have experienced some form of violence.

Led by the Native Lives Matter Coalition, Indigenous groups and other members here in the twin ports were out in Duluth on Wednesday trying to shine a light on the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Community members shared their stories and support for missing and murdered Indigenous women at two socially distanced gatherings.

“It’s not just an Indigenous issue but a human issue,” said Goodrich.

The day started with a joint proclamation from Superior Mayor Jim Paine and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. Then to a small gathering in front of the St. Louis County Courthouse for a public art display as a way to show support for those who aren’t able to share their stories of loss.

“Everyone’s wearing red today,” said Goodrich. “They’re sharing posters, their families are sharing their stories of their lost or missing loved ones. So there’s a huge amount of sharing that’s happening.”

Later in the afternoon, the show of support continued down at the harbor where those in attendance went to a healing round dance to help those who have lost a mom, daughter, or sister.

The demonstrations meant much more to Lauren Matrious, who came up from Hinckley to honor her daughter Pennie, who died two years ago after going missing in Fond du Lac.

“They found her. From nobodies help but family and friends,” said Matrious. “It’s unreal to have to do this on our own.”

Matrious, like others at the event, held up signs and messages to honor their loved ones.

“It’s very important. For not only my family there are other families all across Indian country in the United States that this is an epidemic across our people,” said Matrious.

Organizers of the event hope that demonstrations like the ones on Wednesday make more people aware of issue in Indigenous communities.

“This is an incredibly important issue. It intersects multiple issues,” said Goodrich. “It builds on the awareness campaign to keep bringing it out into the public so it becomes normal and it becomes normalized.”