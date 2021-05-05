Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center Offering Trip of a Lifetime for Area Veterans

The First Round of Applications is Due by Friday, May 14, 2021

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Northland veterans are urged to apply for the trip of a lifetime now through Friday, May 14.

A final deadline for consideration is set for Friday, May 21 for those who miss the first review date.

The 4th and 5th trips for veterans to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in Northern Minnesota are slated for this summer.

The trips are set to take place July 12 – 18, and July 26 – August 1, 2021.

Seven veterans per trip will enjoy an all-expense paid trip to the BWCA for a few day of relaxation and camaraderie.

Individuals, businesses, or organizations that are interested in donating towards this program may contact Executive Director Dustin Heckman at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center.

Click here for more information and to apply today.