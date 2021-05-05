Silver Bay’s Municipal Campground Prepares for Second Season

Reservations Are Now Open for Black Beach Municipal Campground

SILVER BAY, Minn. – The City of Silver Bay along the North Shore is thrilled to be welcoming guests back to the Black Beach Municipal Campground this summer.

This will be the site’s second season in business.

Newly elected Mayor, Wade LeBlanc, is optimistic for a strong tourism season along the shore.

He says last year proved to be beneficial for the city’s finances with the grand opening of the new 49 site facility.

After a busy first year, city staff hopes to have worked out the kinks as the operation moves forward.

“We’re trying to have a little different schedule this year, more people on the weekends. When something’s brand new, you have some kinks to work out but I think our campground director is doing a great job,” said LeBlanc. “So far it’s been very positive. We didn’t make a general fund transfer to our recreation department last year because the campground did so well.”

Reservations are currently available on the city’s website, but they are filling fast.

Silver Bay is also home to three new up-and-coming businesses – Black Beach Mini Golf, Day Trip Licensing and Outfitters, and Timber Coffee Company.

Click here to make reservations at Black Beach Municipal Campground.