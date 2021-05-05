St. Louis County, DTA Open Vaccine Clinic at Downtown Transit Center

Health officials hoped to bring the shots to more people, and answer questions to help stop any vaccine hesitancy.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Tuesday and Wednesday Duluthians could not only catch a bus at the Duluth Downtown Transit Center — but also get a COVID vaccine there if they wanted.

St. Louis County partnered up with the Duluth Transit Authority to open up a clinic at the DTC, the latest in their vaccine outreach efforts.

Health officials say they have roughly 100 Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna shots available. On Tuesday they had administered around 11 shots in their first hour and a half open.

“If you’re riding the bus and you have a little stop in your day what a convenient way to get the info you might be looking for and get a shot,” said Josh Gorham, Public Health Nurse.

“It’s really about empowering people with info and letting them get their questions answered and then giving them the chance to get a shot if they so choose,” he said.

Health officials say they decided to try bringing the shots to more people and answering questions to help stop any vaccine hesitancy, so demand — and therefore supply — for shots don’t go away.

“When the vaccine started first being available we had a lot of demand and a lot of people asking for vaccines and we were just going at a fast pace giving vaccines,” said Gorham, “and we’ve seen that slow down and I think that’s resulted in a pivot in our strategy.”

Right now health officials say roughly 60% of the county has had at least one dose, bringing them closer to the goal of vaccinating 75% of county residents.

According to Gorham and DTA officials, if the clinic is successful and useful, they may bring it back.