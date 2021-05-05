St. Scholastica Baseball’s Matt Tautges Hits First Cycle for Saints in 21 Years

DULUTH, Minn. – Baseball is filled with some very rare feats. A triple play, an immaculate inning, and of course there’s hitting for the cycle, when a batter records a single, double, triple and a home run in the same game. Tuesday, St. Scholastica’s Matt Tautges decided to make some history for his team in a doubleheader at North Central.

After going hitless in the first game, Tautges singled in the second, doubled in the fifth, homered in the sixth and finished with a triple in the seventh to cap off St. Scholastica’s first cycle since 21 years ago to the day. Even more remarkable, the home run was the first of his college career. Also, Tautges was recruited as a pitcher and this year was his first time hitting due to lack of depth in the outfield.