Sweeden Sweets Prepares for Mother’s Day in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.– As Mother’s Day approaches, candy stores in the area are stocking up for the holiday.

Sweeden Sweets in Superior is preparing for the day with chocolate covered strawberries, and a variety of more options.

The owner Dan Klarner, who was inspired by his mom to make candy from a young age, tells us one of the ways the business recognizes mothers every year.

“[Its good] to honor like mother’s and father’s cause they’re important in your life, so on Mother’s Day if you come into our store, we give them a chocolate rose. All mother’s get them,” said Klarner.

Sweeden Sweets offers other mother’s day deals as well like putting its fudge on sale for the whole month of May where if you buy a pound you get a half pound free.