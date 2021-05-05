Timeline to End All COVID-19 Restrictions in Minnesota to Be Announced Thursday

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce Thursday a timeline to end all the COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota, his office said in a news release.

Walz will give a live statewide address at noon, followed by two Q&As with reporters at 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.

According to Walz’s office, the governor plans to wind down Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions while “doubling down on vaccination efforts.”

On Tuesday, Walz linked reopening to a 70% vaccination rate, which would enable a “very normal summer,” he said. Minnesota’s vaccination pace has fallen off over the last few weeks. At the current pace, Minnesota would get to 70% of eligible Minnesotans with one dose in early June and fully vaccinated in mid-June.

You can watch a live stream of the governor’s address and news conference on our Fox 21 Facebook page or by visiting fox21online.com.