UWS, CSS Women’s Soccer Teams Advance to UMAC Title Game

The Saints will host the Yellowjackets on Saturday.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wednesday, the UW-Superior and St. Scholastica women’s soccer teams punched their tickets to this Saturday’s UMAC title game.

The Yellowjackets got goals from Niya Wilson and Annah Schussman as they defeated Minnesota Morris 2-1 to advance to their second-ever conference title game.

The Saints got all their scoring from Morgan Friday as they beat Northwestern 5-1 as CSS will host UWS in the UMAC championship game.