UWS Men’s Soccer Advance to UMAC Championship Game

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s soccer team got goals from Archie Gjerdrum and Blake Perry as they blanked Northland College 2-0 Wednesday night in the UMAC semi-finals.

The Yellowjackets move on to the conference championship game Saturday where they will host Bethany Lutheran, who defeated St. Scholastica in the other semi-final match.