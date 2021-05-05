Valleyfair to Reopen May 22 With COVID-19 Safety Protocols in Place

Valleyfair will open May 22 and tickets will be on a reservation basis only. All visitors over the age of two must be wearing a face covering at all times, except when eating or drinking.

Guests and staff will have to take a health screening before entering the park. As you approach the front gate, you will be asked to confirm that no one in your party has been exposed to or experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 within the past 10 days. If your group does not pass the health assessment, we will ask you to reschedule your visit to a different date.

Visitors are also encouraged to download the park mobile app on their phones, as not all rides will be open this season. Wait lines for open rides and attractions will be marked for social distancing, and ride seats will be cleaned routinely.

For more information on Valleyfair’s reopening protocols, click here.

Additionally, Valleyfair is looking to hire 300 people for food and beverage service at the amusement park, with starting pay raised to $15 an hour.

In a release, Valleyfair announced it increased pay from $11.25 an hour in 2019 to $15 an hour in 2021.

Valleyfair is holding an in-person, socially distanced hiring event at the park at noon on May 16. Interested applicants must apply online before attending.