Vista Fleet Returns to the Water

DULUTH, Minn.– Vista Fleet opened its doors to the public on May 1st, and the crew says they’re thrilled to operate in a more normal capacity compared to last year.

The business and cruises remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, but were not able to keep up with the demand, due to a lack of staff.

Vista Fleet’s General Manager Colleen Smith, says they are ready for the demand this summer and are excited to bring back some events such as Brunch on the Bay, Blue Grass and Barbecue, and $10 Tuesday. “I think everybody’s just ready to get out and do things, you’ve got a beautiful sunny day today, we’ve got a boat, it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Smith.

People were thrilled to take advantage of the day including Milaca High School, which celebrated their senior day in Duluth with 90 students on board. “It’s really fantastic, we do a senior Duluth day every year, and our kids really look forward to it, last year we weren’t able to and so were so happy we’re here today and its beautiful weather,” said Andrew Nelson, the Senior Advisor and Band Teacher at Milaca High School.

Vista fleet hosts multiple types of tours every day, and you can even book your wedding on its boats. You can head to its website to find more information.