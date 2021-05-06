Duluth Police Investigating Two East Hillside Shots Fired Incidents

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are investigating two shots fired incidents in the East Hillside neighborhood late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the first incident of shots fired around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on North 3rd Avenue East and East 8th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found multiple shell casings on East 8th Street at the intersection of 3rd and 4th Avenue East.

Authorities say they did not find any damage to homes or vehicles in the area.

Duluth Police say officers received a second call of shots fired at 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 200 East 4 Alley.

When officers arrived at the scene they found four .45 caliber casings in the alleyway.

No suspects or victims have been located in connection to either incident.

Both shots fired incidents remain under investigation.