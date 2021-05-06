Gov. Walz Announces Plan to End COVID-19 Restrictions in Minnesota by July 1

BY THEO KEITH, FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn.-Governor Tim Walz today announced a three-step timeline to end nearly all state COVID-19 restrictions by May 28, and end the statewide masking requirement once 70% of Minnesotans age 16 years and older get their vaccine, or by July 1. The announcement comes as more than 2.6 million Minnesotans have gotten their shot and the state is on track to vaccinate 70 percent of Minnesotans by the end of June.

The first phase of Walz’s plan removes all limits for outdoor events Friday, along with the curfew that’s been in place on bars and restaurants. All remaining indoor capacity and distancing limits will end May 28. The plan includes one incentive: the mask mandate would be removed sooner than July 1 if the state reaches a 70 percent vaccination rate earlier.