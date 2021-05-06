Gov. Walz Announces Plan to End COVID-19 Restrictions in Minnesota by July 1
BY THEO KEITH, FOX 9
ST. PAUL, Minn.-Governor Tim Walz today announced a three-step timeline to end nearly all state COVID-19 restrictions by May 28, and end the statewide masking requirement once 70% of Minnesotans age 16 years and older get their vaccine, or by July 1. The announcement comes as more than 2.6 million Minnesotans have gotten their shot and the state is on track to vaccinate 70 percent of Minnesotans by the end of June.
The first phase of Walz’s plan removes all limits for outdoor events Friday, along with the curfew that’s been in place on bars and restaurants. All remaining indoor capacity and distancing limits will end May 28. The plan includes one incentive: the mask mandate would be removed sooner than July 1 if the state reaches a 70 percent vaccination rate earlier.
The timeline and changes to emergency powers are part of an executive order that Walz issued Thursday. The five-member Minnesota Executive Council approved the order unanimously late in the day. Included in Walz’s timeline:
- May 7: Removes limits for outdoor dining, events, and venues. Masks will still be required at large outdoor venues with more than 500 people. Eliminates the state’s 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants.
- May 28: All remaining indoor capacity and social distancing limits will end. Masks will still be required indoors and for outdoor events that exceed 500 people.
- By July 1: The statewide mask mandate will end. The mandate will come off once 70 percent of Minnesotans ages 16 and older get at least one dose of vaccine.