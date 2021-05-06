Northlanders Power UWS Men’s Golf Team to Nationals

The Yellowjackets golf team features three golfers from Duluth and two from Eveleth.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UW-Superior men’s golf team is wrapping up their final week of practice before they head out to nationals. In just their sixth year as a program, the Yellowjackets have captured three straight UMAC championships, led by a group of Northland golfers.

“Ryan [Peterson] and I have been going to school since elementary school when we grew up. And it’s great to have a guy like him on the team. And then Jon Harstad, our quote unquote chem guy. He’s from Denfeld. He played at our local course at Ridgeview Country Club. We became good friends and we got him to join the team. Two guys from Eveleth to round out the Northland and we have just a good group of guys with all being local,” said Duluth East grad Joey Cummings.

“That’s been the lifeblood of our team. And quite honestly, that’s why we had some success is because guys feel comfortable. It’s a good environment for them and having guys that are familiar with playing in this area, playing under these conditions that we play under has helped us be successful,” head coach Paul Eberhardt.

The 2021 NCAA Division III championship begins Tuesday, May 11th in Wheeling, WV.