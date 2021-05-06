One of Duluth’s Top Event Promoters Reacts to Governor Walz’s Restriction Lift

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth Event Promoter, Tracy Lundeen, says he is excited by Governer Walz’s remarks today, adding all of his events this Summer like, Festival by the Lake, the Duluth Fall Wedding Show, should go off without a hitch.

He also offered Duluth a little bit of advice, “We always hear that saying tomorrow isn’t guaranteed so let’s get back to having some fun, let’s get around people, let’s do the things we love whether it’s going to a sporting event or whatever and let’s be thankful that the worst of this nightmare appears to be behind us”.

With so many event cancellations within the last year such as New Years by the Lake, the Go-Show, formally known as the Senior Expo, and the Women’s Expo, Lundeen Productions says its happy to start filling up the calendar again.